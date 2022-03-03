Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CCO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.33. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

