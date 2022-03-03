Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CWAN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.10.

Shares of CWAN stock opened at $18.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.73. Clearwater Analytics has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $27.68.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 104,154 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $1,873,730.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 343,384 shares of company stock worth $5,991,917.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWAN. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 21.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

