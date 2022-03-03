Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) Short Interest Update

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decrease of 50.4% from the January 31st total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:RAAS opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $364.45 million and a P/E ratio of -0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37. Cloopen Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloopen Group by 757.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 417,836 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cloopen Group in the third quarter valued at $1,919,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cloopen Group by 36,742.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 367,421 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cloopen Group by 246.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 181,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloopen Group by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 95,083 shares in the last quarter. 4.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

