CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.23% of CMC Materials worth $8,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCMP. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CMC Materials by 55.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 69.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Gryphon International Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in CMC Materials in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.88.
NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $183.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.06. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.19 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -73.34 and a beta of 1.18.
CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.60%.
In other CMC Materials news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 11,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.60, for a total value of $2,041,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total transaction of $5,119,386.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,876,538 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.
