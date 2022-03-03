CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.23% of CMC Materials worth $8,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCMP. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CMC Materials by 55.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 69.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Gryphon International Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in CMC Materials in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.88.

NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $183.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.06. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.19 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -73.34 and a beta of 1.18.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.60%.

In other CMC Materials news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 11,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.60, for a total value of $2,041,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total transaction of $5,119,386.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,876,538 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About CMC Materials (Get Rating)

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.