Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Stock Holdings Lifted by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 483,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Cognyte Software worth $9,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CGNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,512,000. Kabouter Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,470,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Cognyte Software by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,277,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,499 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,372,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,054,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CGNT. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.87.

Shares of CGNT opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average is $19.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.73 million and a P/E ratio of 376.67. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $33.37.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.83 million. Cognyte Software had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

