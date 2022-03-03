Comerica Bank Has $6.13 Million Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,039 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $6,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $2,921,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,479,000. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DD opened at $77.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.95. The company has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.37 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.59.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

