Comerica Bank Purchases 13,781 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,781 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of OGE Energy worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

OGE stock opened at $38.19 on Thursday. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $38.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average of $35.75.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.32. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $581.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 44.69%.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OGE shares. Argus upgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

