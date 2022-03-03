Comerica Bank Sells 10,094 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,824 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 10,094 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Range Resources worth $6,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Range Resources in the second quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Range Resources by 103.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Range Resources by 10.6% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources stock opened at $25.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.06. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $26.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.11.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RRC shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

