Comerica Bank Sells 16,486 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,486 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $6,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,742,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,957,000 after purchasing an additional 206,831 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 22.1% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 534,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,657,000 after buying an additional 9,814 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $930,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DFS stock opened at $116.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.01. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $89.83 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.25%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DFS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.11.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

