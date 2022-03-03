Comerica Bank Sells 7,418 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,418 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $6,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America raised DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.11.

DTE stock opened at $122.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $96.40 and a fifty-two week high of $122.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.80%.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,650 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $199,600.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

