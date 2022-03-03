Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of CTBI opened at $42.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $763.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.80. Community Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.12.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 36.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $172,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTBI. FMR LLC raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after buying an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 5.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,994,000 after buying an additional 27,092 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 14,337 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

