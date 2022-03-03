Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Price Target Cut to €76.00

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Barclays from €78.00 ($87.64) to €76.00 ($85.39) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €70.00 ($78.65) to €73.00 ($82.02) in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €67.00 ($75.28) to €68.00 ($76.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain stock opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.92.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

