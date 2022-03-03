Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SID. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the third quarter worth $66,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the third quarter worth $82,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 18.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. 2.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SID. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

NYSE:SID opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.73. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2433 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 8.4%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.37%.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Profile

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

