Comparing Denbury (NYSE:DEN) and Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) and Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Denbury and Centennial Resource Development’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denbury $1.26 billion 3.02 $56.00 million $0.80 94.61 Centennial Resource Development $1.03 billion 2.37 $138.18 million $0.42 20.48

Centennial Resource Development has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Denbury. Centennial Resource Development is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Denbury, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Denbury and Centennial Resource Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denbury 4.45% 14.04% 7.82% Centennial Resource Development 13.42% 7.83% 5.30%

Volatility & Risk

Denbury has a beta of 3.45, meaning that its stock price is 245% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centennial Resource Development has a beta of 5.61, meaning that its stock price is 461% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Denbury and Centennial Resource Development, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denbury 0 1 8 0 2.89 Centennial Resource Development 1 6 3 0 2.20

Denbury presently has a consensus target price of $98.97, indicating a potential upside of 30.76%. Centennial Resource Development has a consensus target price of $7.42, indicating a potential downside of 13.76%. Given Denbury’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Denbury is more favorable than Centennial Resource Development.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.7% of Denbury shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.1% of Centennial Resource Development shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Denbury shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.6% of Centennial Resource Development shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Denbury beats Centennial Resource Development on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Denbury (Get Rating)

Denbury Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of December 31, 2020, it had 143 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc. and changed its name to Denbury Inc. in September 2020. Denbury Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Centennial Resource Development (Get Rating)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

