Comparing InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF) and The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF – Get Rating) and The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get InterPrivate III Financial Partners alerts:

62.9% of InterPrivate III Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of The Goldman Sachs Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of The Goldman Sachs Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares InterPrivate III Financial Partners and The Goldman Sachs Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterPrivate III Financial Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Goldman Sachs Group $64.99 billion 1.73 $21.64 billion $59.36 5.67

The Goldman Sachs Group has higher revenue and earnings than InterPrivate III Financial Partners.

Profitability

This table compares InterPrivate III Financial Partners and The Goldman Sachs Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterPrivate III Financial Partners N/A N/A N/A The Goldman Sachs Group 33.29% 22.97% 1.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for InterPrivate III Financial Partners and The Goldman Sachs Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterPrivate III Financial Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A The Goldman Sachs Group 0 11 9 0 2.45

The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus target price of $440.63, suggesting a potential upside of 30.99%. Given The Goldman Sachs Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Goldman Sachs Group is more favorable than InterPrivate III Financial Partners.

Summary

The Goldman Sachs Group beats InterPrivate III Financial Partners on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InterPrivate III Financial Partners (Get Rating)

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About The Goldman Sachs Group (Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients. The Global Markets segment serves its clients who buy and sell financial products, funding and manage risk. The Asset Management segment provides investment services to help clients preserve and grow their financial assets. The Consumer & Wealth Management segment helps clients to achieve their individual financial goals by providing a wealth advisory and banking services. The company was founded by Marcus Goldman in 1869 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate III Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate III Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.