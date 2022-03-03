Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Insider Patrick A. Maciariello Buys 6,000 Shares

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) insider Patrick A. Maciariello bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.29 per share, with a total value of $139,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE CODI opened at $23.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.69. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.88. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $33.31.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $536.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.83 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 19.43%. Compass Diversified’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CODI. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter valued at $468,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter valued at $690,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 218,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 17,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter valued at $604,000. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

