Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) traded down 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.20 and last traded at $40.56. 9,232 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,341,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.54.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Confluent from $84.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. William Blair began coverage on Confluent in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Confluent from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Confluent from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.24 and its 200 day moving average is $65.76.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.80 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 88.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.90%. Confluent’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $16,158,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $3,498,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 884,067 shares of company stock valued at $51,964,762.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Confluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Confluent in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 22.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

