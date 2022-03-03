ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,010 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after buying an additional 28,243 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $548,643,000 after purchasing an additional 165,817 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 826.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 766,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,670,000 after purchasing an additional 683,614 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,892.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 443,140 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $26,987,000 after purchasing an additional 420,903 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 242.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 179,927 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 127,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP opened at $98.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.82. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $99.97.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,016,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,189 shares of company stock valued at $23,202,685 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. UBS Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.82.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

