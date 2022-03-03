Consolidated Communications Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,849 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,812% compared to the average daily volume of 58 call options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNSL. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Consolidated Communications by 519.2% in the fourth quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 39,338,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,834,742,000 after buying an additional 32,985,911 shares in the last quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,208,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Consolidated Communications by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,343,000 after buying an additional 764,810 shares in the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Communications by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,444,000 after buying an additional 298,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Consolidated Communications by 160.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 294,149 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CNSL opened at $7.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.14. Consolidated Communications has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $9.89.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

