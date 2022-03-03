Contrasting Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) and Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) and Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Novozymes A/S has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protara Therapeutics has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Novozymes A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of Protara Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Protara Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Novozymes A/S and Protara Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novozymes A/S 2 3 2 0 2.00 Protara Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Novozymes A/S currently has a consensus target price of $360.00, indicating a potential upside of 454.87%. Protara Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 670.83%. Given Protara Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Protara Therapeutics is more favorable than Novozymes A/S.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Novozymes A/S and Protara Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novozymes A/S $2.15 billion 6.90 $432.79 million $1.74 37.29 Protara Therapeutics N/A N/A -$33.98 million ($4.09) -1.17

Novozymes A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Protara Therapeutics. Protara Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novozymes A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Novozymes A/S and Protara Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novozymes A/S 21.40% 28.17% 14.67% Protara Therapeutics N/A -24.90% -23.96%

Summary

Novozymes A/S beats Protara Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders. The company was founded by Jesse Shefferman and Jacqueline Zummo in March 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

