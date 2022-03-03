Contrasting SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) & Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL)

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get SLR Investment alerts:

This table compares SLR Investment and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SLR Investment 53.12% 7.12% 3.06% Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SLR Investment and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SLR Investment 0 3 1 0 2.25 Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

SLR Investment presently has a consensus target price of $19.31, suggesting a potential upside of 9.23%. Given SLR Investment’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe SLR Investment is more favorable than Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund.

Dividends

SLR Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. SLR Investment pays out 95.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SLR Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. SLR Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.3% of SLR Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.8% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of SLR Investment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

SLR Investment has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SLR Investment and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SLR Investment $121.75 million 6.14 $15.45 million $1.71 10.34 Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SLR Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

SLR Investment beats Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SLR Investment (Get Rating)

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

About Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc. The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes. Its investments include airport revenue bonds, escrowed to maturity bonds, hospital revenue bonds, pre-refunded bonds, public power revenue bonds, school district general obligation bonds, and short term investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Municipal Bond Index and Lipper CE General & Insured Municipal Debt Funds (Leveraged) Average. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund was formed on February 26, 1993 and is domiciled in the United States.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.