Cormark Boosts National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$123.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Cormark from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.73 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$104.42.

National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$100.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$34.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$100.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$100.07. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$81.52 and a 52-week high of C$106.10.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5200004 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Laurent Ferreira bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$95.62 per share, with a total value of C$669,354.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,827,410.80. Also, Director Yvon Charest purchased 277 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$103.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,605.79. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at C$1,519,927.86. Insiders have bought a total of 69,517 shares of company stock worth $3,841,674 in the last ninety days.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

