Cormark Weighs in on The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS.
Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported C$2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.80 billion.
TSE BNS opened at C$93.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$113.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$75.84 and a 52 week high of C$95.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$91.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$84.73.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.
About Bank of Nova Scotia (Get Rating)
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.
Featured Articles
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.