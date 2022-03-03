Cormark Weighs in on The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported C$2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.80 billion.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$105.00 to C$103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$94.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$93.08.

TSE BNS opened at C$93.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$113.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$75.84 and a 52 week high of C$95.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$91.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$84.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

