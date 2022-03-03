Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Issues Earnings Results

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

CNR traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.17. 17,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.83. Cornerstone Building Brands has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $23.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.73.

CNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.65 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cornerstone Building Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 38,865 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,115,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,775,000 after buying an additional 217,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 17,323 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

