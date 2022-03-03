Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Hits New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $24.57 and last traded at $24.42, with a volume of 911659 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.33.

Specifically, CEO Thomas E. Jorden purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.17 per share, for a total transaction of $926,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $2,014,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,941 shares of company stock worth $3,831,610 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CTRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average of $19.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business’s revenue was up 387.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

