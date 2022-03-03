Cowen Lowers Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Price Target to $3.00

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Cowen from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.52% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut Bright Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bright Health Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Health Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.55.

Shares of Bright Health Group stock opened at $2.51 on Thursday. Bright Health Group has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.21.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $962.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 167.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bright Health Group will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHG. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,986,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the third quarter worth approximately $364,352,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $353,388,000. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,185,000. Finally, Greycroft LP bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,075,000.

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

