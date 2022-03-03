Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Position Boosted by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 190.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,503,000 after buying an additional 81,799 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 633.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,715,000 after buying an additional 72,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $696,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $127.40 on Thursday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.79 and a 12 month high of $178.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.22 and a 200-day moving average of $132.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.10. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $862.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.56.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

