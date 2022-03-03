Craig C. Conti Sells 12,920 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) CFO Craig C. Conti sold 12,920 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $331,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of CENX opened at $26.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average is $15.24. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.13.
Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.26. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 78.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,152,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,975,000 after buying an additional 4,022,420 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth $21,803,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 468.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,899,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,488,000 after buying an additional 1,565,359 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth $14,526,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,328,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,997,000 after purchasing an additional 743,658 shares during the period. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Century Aluminum (Get Rating)
Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
See Also
