Craig C. Conti Sells 12,920 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) CFO Craig C. Conti sold 12,920 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $331,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CENX opened at $26.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average is $15.24. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.26. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CENX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 78.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,152,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,975,000 after buying an additional 4,022,420 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth $21,803,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 468.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,899,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,488,000 after buying an additional 1,565,359 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth $14,526,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,328,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,997,000 after purchasing an additional 743,658 shares during the period. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

