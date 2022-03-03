Craig Hallum Lowers Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Price Target to $70.00

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.33.

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $61.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.63. Cardlytics has a 12 month low of $50.56 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 2.35.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.61. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 50.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $90.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Cardlytics’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Cardlytics news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.45 per share, for a total transaction of $5,058,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 13,076 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $893,613.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,112 shares of company stock valued at $4,560,699 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 232.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

