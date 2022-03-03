Cream (CRM) Market Capitalization Tops $11,903.61

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 32.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, Cream has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cream has a total market cap of $11,903.61 and approximately $127.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,840.19 or 0.99689939 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00074617 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.51 or 0.00233110 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.57 or 0.00139996 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00011382 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.65 or 0.00278894 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003389 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00028493 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

