Credit Suisse AG Invests $177,000 in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in BeyondSpring by 139.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in BeyondSpring by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 7.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 3,629.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYSI stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.45. BeyondSpring Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $90.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.07.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34 million. BeyondSpring had a negative return on equity of 118.78% and a negative net margin of 6,057.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BYSI. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on BeyondSpring from $95.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, William Blair lowered BeyondSpring from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

