Credit Suisse AG Purchases 3,985 Shares of Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Luther Burbank were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Luther Burbank by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 48,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 396,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 3.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 251,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBC opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.51. Luther Burbank Co. has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 38.19%. The business had revenue of $46.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

