Credit Suisse AG Reduces Holdings in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,949 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORGO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Organogenesis by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Organogenesis by 140,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Organogenesis during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. 38.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORGO. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Organogenesis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.73. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

