Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ KNTK opened at $75.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 3.31. Kinetik has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $91.00.
About Kinetik (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kinetik (KNTK)
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.