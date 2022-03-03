Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CEQP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE:CEQP opened at $31.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 3.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.95. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $33.94.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.42. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 352,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 33.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 775,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,243,000 after acquiring an additional 195,598 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,862,000 after acquiring an additional 279,909 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 44.8% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. 47.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

