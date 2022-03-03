Critical Comparison: Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) & Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) and Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

55.8% of Homology Medicines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of Biofrontera shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Homology Medicines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Homology Medicines and Biofrontera, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Homology Medicines 0 3 3 0 2.50 Biofrontera 0 0 0 0 N/A

Homology Medicines currently has a consensus price target of $16.83, suggesting a potential upside of 368.90%. Given Homology Medicines’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Homology Medicines is more favorable than Biofrontera.

Profitability

This table compares Homology Medicines and Biofrontera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Homology Medicines -269.33% -44.87% -37.23% Biofrontera -59.44% -93.31% -24.02%

Risk & Volatility

Homology Medicines has a beta of -0.57, indicating that its share price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biofrontera has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Homology Medicines and Biofrontera’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Homology Medicines $2.70 million 75.99 -$128.69 million ($1.72) -2.09 Biofrontera $36.19 million 2.28 -$14.88 million ($0.73) -3.99

Biofrontera has higher revenue and earnings than Homology Medicines. Biofrontera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Homology Medicines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Biofrontera beats Homology Medicines on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Homology Medicines (Get Rating)

Homology Medicines, Inc. is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. The company was founded by Saswati Chatterjee in 2015 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

About Biofrontera (Get Rating)

Biofrontera AG engages in the development, sale and distribution of dermatological drugs and medical cosmetics for the care, protection and treatment of the skin. Its products include Ameluz, BF-RhodolesXepi and Belixos. The company was founded by Hermann Lübbert in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.