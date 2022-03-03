Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $7,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,192,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Entergy by 247.6% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 559,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,576,000 after buying an additional 398,620 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,545,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 209,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,616. Entergy Corporation has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $115.01. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.25.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 72.92%.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total value of $79,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $527,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,265 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

Entergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.