Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $11.12 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,353 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the third quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 203,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,404,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $11,955,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 79,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,386,000 after buying an additional 53,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ISRG stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $300.16. 24,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192,097. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.47 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $107.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.75.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.