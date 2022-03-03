Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $12.39 Million Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,646 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $12,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,136. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTSH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $88.39. The company had a trading volume of 18,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,635. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.04 and its 200 day moving average is $81.47. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $66.19 and a 52-week high of $92.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.