Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $9.71 Million Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 2,715.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504,557 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of TEGNA worth $9,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in TEGNA by 259.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in TEGNA by 16,021.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in TEGNA by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TEGNA in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in TEGNA in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEGNA stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.90. 24,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,072,919. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.10. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The company had revenue of $774.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is 14.18%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

