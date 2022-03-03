Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,606 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $11,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 16,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $336.64. 19,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,669,378. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $316.46 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $366.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.48%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GS. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

