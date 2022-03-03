Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Omnicom Group worth $9,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 17,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OMC. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

NYSE OMC traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.30. 4,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,003. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.76 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

About Omnicom Group (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.