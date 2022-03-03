Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,330 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in PayPal by 154.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,764,000 after purchasing an additional 228,090 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 10.2% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 6.5% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 6.0% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $804,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 27,664 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,226 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.84.

Shares of PYPL traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.14. 123,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,238,469. The firm has a market cap of $121.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.50 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

