Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,092 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

NYSE JNJ traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $167.70. 42,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,188,237. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $151.47 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The firm has a market cap of $440.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

