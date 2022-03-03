Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,108 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $7,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 35.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded up $15.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $586.47. The stock had a trading volume of 14,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,372. The company has a market capitalization of $105.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $606.81 and a 200-day moving average of $679.50. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $549.59 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $830.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $748.79.

About Charter Communications (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.