Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 7,068 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,068 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $9,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 74.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 123.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 139.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Shares of GRMN traded down $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $112.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.09. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $106.66 and a 12-month high of $178.80.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Garmin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.