CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) PT Raised to $12.00 at Brookline Capital Management

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management from $7.20 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Brookline Capital Management’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 256.08% from the stock’s previous close.
CTIC has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.21.
NASDAQ CTIC opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. CTI BioPharma has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $4.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26. The company has a market cap of $325.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.83.
CTI BioPharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
