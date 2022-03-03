CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) PT Raised to $12.00 at Brookline Capital Management

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management from $7.20 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Brookline Capital Management’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 256.08% from the stock’s previous close.

CTIC has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.21.

NASDAQ CTIC opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. CTI BioPharma has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $4.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26. The company has a market cap of $325.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 365.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 20,503 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 12,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

