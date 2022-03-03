Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 87,894 Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) by 1,292.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,894 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Nikola were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKLA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nikola by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,523,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 389.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,933,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130,472 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 765,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,828,000 after acquiring an additional 432,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,546,000 after acquiring an additional 245,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NKLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

NASDAQ NKLA opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.78. Nikola Co. has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $19.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.10.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.23. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 50,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $500,226.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 10,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $93,200.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

