Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) by 187.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,665 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.25% of PDS Biotechnology worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $170,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $219,000. 23.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Matthew C. Hill bought 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,071.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PDSB stock opened at $5.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.90 million, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26. PDS Biotechnology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

