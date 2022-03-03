Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $1.05 Million in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 589.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in EVERTEC by 8,720.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC stock opened at $39.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.00. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.82 and a 52-week high of $51.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVTC. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

EVERTEC Profile (Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.